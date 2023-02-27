APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $53.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on APA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $39.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.54. APA has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in APA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in APA by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,182,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after purchasing an additional 526,513 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in APA by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in APA by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

