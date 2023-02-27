Annandale Capital LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACET. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

Insider Activity

Adicet Bio stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34.

In related news, CTO Don Healey sold 10,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $83,526.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,385.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

