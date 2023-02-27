Annandale Capital LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2023

Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACET. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

Adicet Bio stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Don Healey sold 10,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $83,526.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,385.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.