Analyzing Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) & First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.7% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Peoples Bancorp pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and First Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp $320.93 million 2.72 $101.29 million $3.59 8.59 First Bancorp $408.94 million 3.48 $146.94 million $4.12 9.67

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp. Peoples Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp 29.07% 13.29% 1.45% First Bancorp 35.93% 14.01% 1.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Peoples Bancorp and First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp 0 5 1 0 2.17 First Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $32.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.74%. First Bancorp has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.44%. Given First Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Peoples Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company’s offerings include credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit, safe deposit box rentals, bank money orders and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers. It also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes, including loans for business, agriculture, real estate, personal uses, home improvement and automobiles. The company was founded on December 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.