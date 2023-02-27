Analysts Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) PT at C$77.22

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$86.56.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN stock opened at C$79.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$68.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$53.12 and a 52-week high of C$83.53.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

