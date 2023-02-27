Analysts Set RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) PT at $666.00

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $666.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTLLF shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €860.00 ($914.89) to €885.00 ($941.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €480.00 ($510.64) to €470.00 ($500.00) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €619.00 ($658.51) to €639.00 ($679.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.3 %
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $653.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $638.95 and a 200-day moving average of $577.71. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $420.00 and a 52 week high of $911.49.
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation in industrial kitchens. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), EMEA, North America, Asia and Other segments. The company was founded by Siegfried Meister in 1973 and is headquartered in Landsberg am Lech, Germany.
