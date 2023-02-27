Analysts Set Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target at $137.17

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.17.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Qualys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $118.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Qualys
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $4,489,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Qualys by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 80,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
See Also
