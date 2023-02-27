Analysts Set Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target at $137.17

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $118.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $596,966.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $4,489,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Qualys by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 80,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also

