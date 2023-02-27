Analysts Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Target Price at $70.40

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Doug Jones sold 15,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,576.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,957.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 15,882 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $1,047,576.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,957.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 12,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $741,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,803,004.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,691 shares of company stock worth $7,512,466 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $73.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.45.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $340.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Further Reading

