Analysts Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Price Target at $223.07

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.07.

A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $232.70 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

