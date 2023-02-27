Analysts Set Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) PT at $6.36

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKIMF. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bankinter from €7.50 ($7.98) to €7.45 ($7.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.06) to €5.80 ($6.17) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $6.95 on Monday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.