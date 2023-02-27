Analysts Set Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) PT at $6.36

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2023

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMFGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKIMF. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bankinter from €7.50 ($7.98) to €7.45 ($7.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.06) to €5.80 ($6.17) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Bankinter Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $6.95 on Monday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.

Bankinter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.