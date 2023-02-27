Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.36 and last traded at $33.42. Approximately 350,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 809,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.
AMLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
