Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLXGet Rating) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.36 and last traded at $33.42. Approximately 350,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 809,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

AMLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

