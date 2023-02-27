Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.36 and last traded at $33.42. Approximately 350,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 809,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

