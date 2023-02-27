AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.11.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $140.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 256.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $525,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 583.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 74,273 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

