American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Credit Suisse Group

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Well from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.74.

American Well Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $834.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. American Well has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Well will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $427,699.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Well news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 893,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,541.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $427,699.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,423 shares of company stock worth $1,101,981. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American Well by 605.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Well during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Articles

