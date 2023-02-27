American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

AMSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of AMSC opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.37. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,455.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in American Superconductor by 57.1% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,511,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 549,255 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 6.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 826,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 85.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 83.3% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

