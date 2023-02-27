Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Director Rafael Flores Sells 1,900 Shares

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ameren Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.90. The company had a trading volume of 957,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,164. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.19. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.