Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Down 3.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Altice USA traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 2,703,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,459,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATUS. Bank of America initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Altice USA to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Altice USA to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

