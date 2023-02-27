Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $210.00. The stock traded as high as $165.18 and last traded at $164.44. 71,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 225,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.64.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMR. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.15 and its 200 day moving average is $155.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

