Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $52.72, but opened at $50.82. Alliant Energy shares last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 273,354 shares.

The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $427,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

