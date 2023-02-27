Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Maxim Group

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $50.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,722,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,964,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,413,000 after buying an additional 161,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,347,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 378,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,517,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 90,765 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

