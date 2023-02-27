Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.17. Approximately 164,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 400,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

