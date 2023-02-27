Aion Trading Down 59.4% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and $5.86 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 59.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00219496 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00102116 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00053964 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00057275 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004281 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000865 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.