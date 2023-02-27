Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Receives Buy Rating from TD Securities

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$16.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAV. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.85.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Advantage Energy stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.50. 73,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,614. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.54 and a 12 month high of C$12.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.88.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.