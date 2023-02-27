ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACVA. Guggenheim cut their price target on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of ACVA opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 66,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $606,798.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 66,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $606,798.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,551.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $51,002.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,343,796 shares of company stock worth $11,909,674. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $2,195,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

