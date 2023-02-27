Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TRLPF) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Rating) is one of 982 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Acerus Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Acerus Pharmaceuticals Competitors 3922 14573 40750 690 2.64

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 118.82%. Given Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acerus Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

0.0% of Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $7.38 million -$18.79 million -1.44 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.87 billion $239.10 million -5.05

Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Acerus Pharmaceuticals. Acerus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals -254.66% -346.72% -94.54% Acerus Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,314.22% -193.47% -36.35%

Summary

Acerus Pharmaceuticals peers beat Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in Canada; and through a network of licensed distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.