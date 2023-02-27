Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.12

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Accent Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Accent Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.06.

About Accent Group

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, and apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company's brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Hoka One One, Superga, Kappa, Palladium, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, Stylerunner, Glue Store and Autry.

