Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.12

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Accent Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Accent Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.06.
About Accent Group
