Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Purchased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $84.34 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $76.09 and a 52 week high of $109.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.09.

