Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Aareal Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at €33.00 ($35.11) on Thursday. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €22.50 ($23.94) and a 52-week high of €33.32 ($35.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.97.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

