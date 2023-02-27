Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Aareal Bank Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at €33.00 ($35.11) on Thursday. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €22.50 ($23.94) and a 52-week high of €33.32 ($35.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.97.
Aareal Bank Company Profile
