99,722 Shares in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 99,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned approximately 0.18% of ProAssurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in ProAssurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,523,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

ProAssurance Announces Dividend

PRA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.23. 21,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,067. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

