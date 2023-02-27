97,360 Shares in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Bought by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,360 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,000. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.13% of Popular at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 22.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Popular by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Popular stock opened at $71.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.84. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $92.51.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

