40,000 Shares in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Bought by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDNA. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 68.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 963,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 392,312 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 252,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 51,750 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 105,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 65,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

MDNA opened at $0.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

