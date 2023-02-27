310,391 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 310,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,040,000. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 2.3% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.10% of Arista Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,148,000 after acquiring an additional 935,484 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 596.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,594,000 after purchasing an additional 672,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 186.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,917,000 after purchasing an additional 610,950 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 270.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 800,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after buying an additional 584,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after buying an additional 553,782 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.70. 278,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $145.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $947,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,332 shares of company stock worth $12,362,695. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.