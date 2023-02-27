30,130 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 417.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1,874.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $14,636,304.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,488,681 shares in the company, valued at $141,680,609.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock worth $161,084,516 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.84. The stock had a trading volume of 773,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,236. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

