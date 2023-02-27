2,372,800 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Purchased by Builders Union LLP

Builders Union LLP bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,372,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,423,000. fuboTV makes up 7.4% of Builders Union LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Builders Union LLP owned approximately 1.21% of fuboTV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,424,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,325,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $384.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $8.86.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on fuboTV from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

