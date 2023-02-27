19,835 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Acquired by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,835 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 312.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,780,000 after acquiring an additional 589,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,148.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 483,676 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,350,000 after acquiring an additional 468,785 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 151.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,052 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 255,426 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 212.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 302,903 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 206,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.15. 288,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,716. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.41.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

