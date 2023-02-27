17,395 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EW opened at $76.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.26. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

