1607 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 248,197 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,197 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $5.84.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%.

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

