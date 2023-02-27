1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $657,000 Stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

1607 Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,396 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.54% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CEE. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter worth $762,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter worth $249,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the third quarter worth $99,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 35.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Price Performance

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $19.26.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Dividend Announcement

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.2387 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

