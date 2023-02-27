1607 Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.93% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIF. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 637,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 87,156 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 32.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 164,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

IIF opened at $19.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.3768 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

