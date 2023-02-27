1607 Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DCF. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at $580,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 728,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DCF opened at $7.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.