1,500,000 Shares in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Bought by Boxer Capital LLC

Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned 0.69% of Alaunos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRT. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $17,515,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,231,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,690,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,858,000. 34.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCRT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 562,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,705. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $4.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics Profile

In other news, Director Robert W. Postma acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

