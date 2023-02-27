1,253,039 Shares in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Acquired by Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,253,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,730,000. Light & Wonder accounts for about 3.4% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Light & Wonder to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie began coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

LNW traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.45. 31,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,821. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $68.84.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

