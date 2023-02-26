Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. reduced its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in Zscaler by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,566,000 after buying an additional 399,000 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,685,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zscaler by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,580,000 after buying an additional 271,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,211,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.38.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $130.88 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $260.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.