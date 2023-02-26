Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $122.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.49. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.