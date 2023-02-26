Zacks Investment Management Sells 216 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 814.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 112.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.6 %

PWR stock opened at $160.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.38.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.