Zacks Investment Management Sells 1,585 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,772,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Jabil by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 87,619 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,978,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Insider Activity

Jabil Price Performance

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,301,962.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,607 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $722,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,532 shares in the company, valued at $64,557,687. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,301,962.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,607 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 213,632 shares of company stock worth $16,094,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

