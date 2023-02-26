Zacks Investment Management Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.6 %

TSCO stock opened at $230.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.36. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.90%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.19.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

