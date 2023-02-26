Zacks Investment Management Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

EWBC opened at $76.83 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average is $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.