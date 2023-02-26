Zacks Investment Management Has $2.98 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,654 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,296,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Peaks Capital LP boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP now owns 59,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Service Co. International Price Performance

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

