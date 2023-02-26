Zacks Investment Management Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 722.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BIO opened at $480.00 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $651.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $450.33 and its 200-day moving average is $440.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The business had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

