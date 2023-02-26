Zacks Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 400.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Albemarle Price Performance

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALB opened at $249.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.16 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

