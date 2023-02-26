Zacks Investment Management Acquires 661 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 118.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BG. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Shares of BG opened at $98.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average is $96.34.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

